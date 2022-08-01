Subatomic Particles (Simplified) Example 1

So in this example question. It says, Oz me, Um, one of the densest elements on earth has an actual mass of 190.23 g according to the table above what is its value in terms of atomic mass units? All right, so if we take a look here, all our answers are given indulgence. Remember, Adult in is the same thing as an atomic mass unit. We're gonna start out with this given amount, So this is our given amount, and it is our responsibility to get to the end amount. So we need to get to this end. Amount now are given amount is 1 90 to 3 g, and we have to get to our end amount in Dalton's, which is the same thing as I am you now. In order to go from are given amount, tow our end amount, we have to utilize conversion factors. Now, the conversion factor we're gonna use here our first conversion factors Conversion factor one, we're first going to do a metric prefix conversion. We're gonna change grams to kilograms. We want to get rid of grams, so grams go here on the bottom kilograms go on top. Remember the coefficient of one goals on the side with the metric prefix meaning 1 kg is 10 to the three. Now that grams are on opposite levels, they cancel out, we'll have kilograms at the end. We have to change the kilograms because now we're going to say for conversion factor to our metric prefix above says that 1.66 times 10 to the negative kg is equal to 1 a.m. U. Remember an AM you and adult in are the same thing. So now our kilogram numbers cancel out, and we'll get our answer here as Dalton's can. So what's gonna be here? It's 1 90.23 divided by 10. divided by 1.6 times 10 to the negative. 27. Remember, something is written in scientific notation. Tow. Avoid any errors within your calculator. You should put it in parentheses. If you do this correctly, what you'll get initially. Well, what you get at the end is 1.15 times 10 to the 26 Dalton's or am. You remember they're interchangeable with one another. So if you look at our choices here. Which one matches up with that value? That would be option A. So here we're talking about conversion of grams 2 a.m. Your Dalton's. This is called dimensional analysis. We start out with are given amount. We have to get to our end amount and to get there, we utilize conversion factors here. We had to employ metric prefix conversion with conversion factor one and then use the metric used the conversion factor listed above for conversion. Factor to that takes us from kilograms to Dalton's or am you? So if you're a little bit rusty in terms of this, make sure you take a look at our videos on dimensional analysis, because this is the basic set up for any dimension analysis type of question.

