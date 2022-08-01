Subatomic Particles (Simplified) Concept 1

we've learned that the atom itself is comprised of the nucleus and more importantly, three subatomic particles. Now the three sub atomic particles share key differences and similarities in their masses and charges. Were going to say we're introduced to a new term am you am You is shorthand for atomic mass unit. And it's used to calculate the relative mass of an atom or a subatomic particle. Now we're going to say here that the definitional term of A. M. U. Is that one a.m. U. Equals 1/12 the mass of a carbon atom. All right, so this is again the official definition of an A. M. You. But what you need to realize here is that one a.m. U. Is equal to one dalton, which is abbreviated D. A. It's named after john dalton. John dalton represents one of the fathers of chemistry. And the more chemistry you learn, you learn that there's quite a few fathers and mothers of chemistry. They helped with important discoveries ranging from a subatomic particles to their charges to some types of radiation and radio activity. Now what's most important here is remember what's in the Prebble box you need to commit to memory and that's one a.m. U. Is equal to 1.66 times 10 to the negative 27 kg. So this conversion factor will allow you to go between am you and kilograms. You'll be able to inter convert between the two units. Yeah.

