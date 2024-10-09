Arachidic acid is a C20 fatty acid found in peanut and fish oils.
c. Calculate the total ATP yield from the complete β oxidation of arachidic acid by completing the following:
Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?
d. glucose or caprylic acid (C8)
a. glucose or stearic acid (C18)
Consider the complete oxidation of capric acid, a saturated fatty acid, [10:0].
c How many ATP are generated from the complete oxidation of capric acid?
d. lauric acid (C12) or palmitic acid (C16)
Rank the following molecules based on amount of energy stored in them in increasing order (per mol).
I. Sucrose II. Arachidic III. Glucose IV. Behenic (22:0)
Provide total moles of ATP produced by complete β-oxidation of 3.4 g of palmitic acid (256.43 g/mol).