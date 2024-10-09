Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cellular Respiration Cellular respiration is the metabolic process by which cells convert nutrients into energy, primarily in the form of ATP. It involves glycolysis, the citric acid cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation. Different substrates yield varying amounts of ATP; for instance, fats generally produce more ATP than carbohydrates due to their higher energy content.

Fatty Acid Oxidation Fatty acid oxidation is the process by which fatty acids are broken down in the mitochondria to generate acetyl-CoA, which then enters the citric acid cycle. Stearic acid (C18) undergoes beta-oxidation, producing more acetyl-CoA and subsequently more ATP than glucose, which is a carbohydrate and yields less energy per mole.