Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alkene, aldehyde, or ketone product of each of the following reactions:
c.
Master Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alkene, aldehyde, or ketone product of each of the following reactions:
c.
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the ketone or carboxylic acid product when each of the following is oxidized:
d.
A compound with the formula C5H10O oxidizes to give 3-pentanone. Draw the condensed structural formula and give the IUPAC name for the compound.
Are each of the following soluble, slightly soluble, or insoluble in water? Explain.
a. CH3—CH2—CH2—OH
Assume that you have samples of the following two compounds, both with formula C7H8O. Both compounds dissolve in ether, but only one of the two dissolves in aqueous NaOH. How could you use this information to distinguish between them?