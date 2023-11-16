Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alcohols Alcohols are organic compounds characterized by the presence of one or more hydroxyl (-OH) groups attached to a carbon atom. They can be classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary based on the carbon's bonding structure. Understanding the structure and reactivity of alcohols is crucial for predicting the products of their reactions. Recommended video: Guided course 1:10 1:10 Alcohol Classification Concept 2

Sodium Metal Reactivity Sodium metal is a highly reactive alkali metal that readily reacts with various organic compounds, including alcohols. When sodium reacts with alcohol, it typically leads to the formation of alkoxide ions and hydrogen gas. This reaction is an example of a metal-alcohol interaction, which is important in organic synthesis. Recommended video: Guided course 01:08 01:08 Periodic Trend: Metallic Character