14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions
Problem 12.66
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A compound with the formula C₅H₁₀O oxidizes to give 3-pentanone. Draw the condensed structural formula and give the IUPAC name for the compound. (12.3, 12.4)
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice