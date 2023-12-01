Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solubility in Aqueous NaOH The solubility of a compound in aqueous NaOH indicates its acidic or basic properties. Compounds that can react with NaOH, typically acidic compounds, will dissolve in this basic solution. This property can help differentiate between compounds that may otherwise appear similar, as one may contain a functional group that reacts with NaOH, while the other does not. Recommended video: Guided course 02:07 02:07 Solubility Rules

Functional Groups Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of C₇H₈O compounds, the presence of functional groups such as phenols or carboxylic acids can influence solubility in NaOH. Identifying these groups is crucial for understanding the reactivity and solubility behavior of the compounds. Recommended video: Guided course 1:11 1:11 Functional Group Priorities Concept 1