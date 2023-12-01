Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Solubility in Aqueous NaOH
The solubility of a compound in aqueous NaOH indicates its acidic or basic properties. Compounds that can react with NaOH, typically acidic compounds, will dissolve in this basic solution. This property can help differentiate between compounds that may otherwise appear similar, as one may contain a functional group that reacts with NaOH, while the other does not.
Functional Groups
Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of C₇H₈O compounds, the presence of functional groups such as phenols or carboxylic acids can influence solubility in NaOH. Identifying these groups is crucial for understanding the reactivity and solubility behavior of the compounds.
Ether Solubility
Ether solubility indicates that the compounds are likely non-polar or have non-polar characteristics, allowing them to dissolve in organic solvents like ether. This property is important for understanding the overall polarity and potential reactivity of the compounds. While both compounds dissolve in ether, the differing solubility in NaOH provides a means to distinguish between them based on their polar or non-polar functional groups.
