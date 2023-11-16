Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vinyl Group The vinyl group is a functional group characterized by the presence of a carbon-carbon double bond, specifically represented as H₂C=CH-. It is a key building block in organic chemistry, particularly in the formation of polymers. In the context of vinyl acetate, the vinyl group allows for the polymerization process, where multiple vinyl acetate units can link together to form long chains.

Polymerization Polymerization is a chemical process in which small molecules, known as monomers, chemically bond to form a larger, more complex structure called a polymer. This process can occur through various mechanisms, including addition polymerization, where unsaturated monomers like vinyl acetate react to form long chains. Understanding polymerization is essential for predicting the structure and properties of the resulting polymer.