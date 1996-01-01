13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Intro to Addition Reactions
Many biological transformations can be simply classified as additions, eliminations, or substitutions. How would you classify the following reactions?
b. 2-Phosphoglyceric acid to phosphoenolpyruvic acid (found in glycolysis, Section 22.3) <IMAGE>
