16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Ester Reactions: Esterification
Problem 8a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Write both condensed and line structures for (a) the ester formed when butyric acid reacts with cyclopentanol, (b) the amide formed when isopropyl amine is reacted with butyric acid, and (c) the amide formed when diethylamine is reacted with butyric acid. (d) Name the derivatives you created in parts (a)–(c).
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Ester Reactions: Esterification Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice