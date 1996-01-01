16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Ester Reactions: Esterification
Problem 17.56
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Draw structures of the carboxylic acids and alcohols you would use to prepare each ester in Problem 17.54.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
16
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Ester Reactions: Esterification Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice