16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Ester Reactions: Esterification
Problem 17.82a
Each of the following materials has an ester that is responsible for its smell and/or flavor. Search the internet and determine what that ester is, draw its structure, and what carboxylic acid and alcohol are used to form it.
a. Juicy Fruit gum flavoring
