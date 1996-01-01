18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Tertiary Protein Structure
Problem 18.98a
For each amino acid listed, tell whether its influence on tertiary structure is largely through hydrophobic interactions, hydrogen bonding, formation of salt bridges, covalent bonding, or some combination of these effects.
a. Tyrosine
