18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Tertiary Protein Structure
Problem 18.99
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Oxytocin is a small peptide that is used to induce labor by causing contractions in uterine walls. It has the primary structure Cys-Tyr-Ile-Gln-Asn-Cys-Pro-Leu-Gln. This peptide is held in a cyclic configuration by a disulfide bridge. Draw a diagram of oxytocin, showing the disulfide bridge.
9
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Tertiary Protein Structure Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice