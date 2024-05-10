25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group
5:19 minutes
Problem 18.72
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formulas for the products of the reaction of aspartate and α-ketoglutarate which is catalyzed by aspartate transaminase (AST).
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
3
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos