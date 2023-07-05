Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
1:54 minutes
Problem 106
A metal is thought to be copper or gold. When 18 g of the metal absorbs 58 cal, its temperature rises by 35 °C. (3.6) a. What is the specific heat, in cal/g °C, of the metal?

1
