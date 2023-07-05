When 1.0 tablespoon of butter is burned or used by our body, it releases 100 kcal (100 food Calories or 418. 4 kJ) of energy. If we could use all the energy provided, how many tablespoons of butter would have to be burned to raise the temperature of 3.00 L of water from 18.0 ℃ to 90.0 ℃
