Electronic Structure: Orbitals Concept 3

Now, before we go into the different shapes involved with these sets of orbital's realize that they are connected to our sub shell letter. Remember our sub shell letters are S. P. D. And F. And when it comes to the F. Sub shell or sub level, remember that it is beyond the scope of this course. So let's go back up. When we're dealing with the S sub shell or sub level realize that it has connected to it one orbital which is represented by this red box, that orbital has a specific shape attached to it, which is just a sphere. When we're dealing with the P sub shell or sub level itself is broken down further into three sets of orbital's. So when we talk about three p for example, three piece composed of three of these orbital's. Now we're going to say that they are shaped like ellipses or dumbbells and we're going to say the part that's shaded in is the most likely region for an electron will reside. We're going to say that they each have their own designation of P X, P Y and P Z. Now this is in reference to a coordinate graph. So remember if we have uh this graph here, this is why this is X. And this can be seen as Z. So when we're saying P X. That means it resides on the X. When we say py, that means it resides on the Y. And when we say pz it resides here on the Z. Okay, so that's where these letters are coming from. For D. We're going to say here that D has five shapes because it has five different orbital's. We're going to say that these orbital's R d sub Y Z D, sub x, y D, sub Z D, sub x squared minus Y squared D sub z squared. Now, of course, you don't have to memorize uh, these specific descriptions for each of these orbital because that's way too complicated and beyond the scope of this course, what you do need to remember is that when it comes to the D. Sub shell or sub level, it has five different orbital's. The first four are shaped like four leaf clovers And the 5th is shaped like a dumb bell with a ring around it. When it comes to the F sub shell or sub level, it has attached to it seven different orbital's. Each of them would have their own shape, but again, their shapes are beyond the focus or scope of this course. So don't worry about it. Just realize that when it comes to the F sub shell or sub level, it has seven sets of orbital's. All right. So just remember that are sucks. Shell letter or sublevel letter is connected to our sets of orbital's, each with their own unique shape.

