Acid-Base Equivalents Concept 4

The concentration of acid or base in equal solutions is represented by normality. Now, normally itself represents the number of equivalence per liter of solution and recall that molar itty itself equals moles over leaders, moles of solute over leaders of solution. Here, we can use this information to apply to normality. Non normality itself, we said can equal equivalent per leaders of solution or we can say that normality equals n. Remember. And for acids is the number of H plus ions and for bases is the number of O H minus ions times your polarity, which is capital. M. So remember. These are the two formulas we can use to establish relationships with normality of solutions.

