Acid-Base Equivalents Concept 1

here we can say that equivalents are used to measure the number of H plus and O. H minus ions in acids and bases respectively. Were going to say when it comes to the equivalent of an acid it's the amount of acid that contributes one mole of acidic H plus ions and equivalent of a base is the amount of bait that contributes one mole of O H minus ions. For example we have one bowl of hydrochloric acid it possesses in it. One H plus ions. That one H plus ion is equal to its one equivalent. Here we have one mole of calcium hydroxide, it has two hydroxide in it. So that's two equivalents of calcium hydroxide. Now we'll go into further detail where what if the moles of the acid and base are different That can help vary the number of equivalents. So click on the next video let's continue talking about um equivalent when it comes to acids and bases.

