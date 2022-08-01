Acid-Base Equivalents Example 2

Here we need to calculate the equivalent weight of sulfuric acid. So, remember, equivalent weight equals the more mass of the acid. In this case divided by N. Which is it's total number of H plus ions. So, so if uric acid has in it to H plus ions, so, and will be too, and then molar masses, just calculating the combined mass of the two hydrogen, the one sulfur and the four oxygen's taken from the periodic table. If you do that correctly, you'd have 98 0.86 g as the molar mass grams per mole as the molar mass for sulfuric acid. So that number gets divided by two, so it's 49.43 g per mole as the equivalent weight of sulfuric acid.

