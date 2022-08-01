Acid-Base Equivalents Concept 2

Now to calculate the number of equivalents of acid or base, we simply multiply N by the number of moles of acid or base and equals moles of H plus or oh H minus. Now, with this whole concept we also have million equivalents. It's the common unit used to express equivalents, remember that one equivalent is equal to 1000 million equivalents. So if we're talking about acid equivalents, remember an equivalent is equal to N. Which is just the number of H plus ions times the moles of the acid. And for base it's equivalent is equal to end, which is the number of which minus ions times the moles of the base. Keep this in mind when looking at the equivalent for either acids or bases.

