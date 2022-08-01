Acid-Base Equivalents Example 1

calculate the number of equivalents in each of the following. So for the first one we have here is one mole of phosphoric acid. So this is an acid and remember it is N. Which is the number of H plus ions for the acid times the moles of the acid here. Plus forecast it has in it three H plus ions. So and equals three times. Were going to say here one mole. So that equal three equivalents for phosphoric acid. Now let's look at the base. Here, we have our B O. H. Which is a base. So this would be the equivalent is equal to end, which is the moles number of O H minus times. It's moles. We know how many O H minus we have in this compound. We just have just one. So, and is one. What we have to do now is figure out the moles of this particular base. So we're gonna have to convert grams to moles. Take into the account we have one RB, one oxygen, one hydrogen. So that's one mole. Okay, Looking up their masses on the periodic table and adding them together gives me a molar mass of 102. g grams cancel out. And now we're gonna have .0- moles of this space. So that number goes here. So one times that number means I have .0-6 equivalents of my base. So this is how you identify and calculate the equivalence of either an acid or a base.

Hide transcripts