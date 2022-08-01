Acid-Base Equivalents Example 3

Calculate the normality of each of the following solutions. So here for a we have 4.6 times 10 to the negative. Two more of sodium hydroxide. Remember when they give us more clarity. Normality is just simply end times polarity. And here would be the number of O. H minus ions for the base here there's only 10 H. Within sodium hydroxide. So which is simply be one times 4.6 times 10th and negative two. So my normality will be just 46 times 10 to the negative too. For be a little bit more is required For B. We have .35g of phosphoric acid in one leader. So this is telling me and I'm using the equation normality equals equivalents divided by leaders of solution. So here would be one leader on the bottom. And what we need to do is figure out the equivalence of this base. Remember for based equivalents are and which is the number of H plus times. It's moles eight street P. 04 has in it. Three H plus ions. So maybe three times now. We need the moles of phosphoric acid. So .35 g of phosphoric acid. We're gonna say for every one mole of phosphoric acid, what are the gramps When we had the three hydrogen is the one phosphorus and the four oxygen's we get back a mass of 97.994. So here that's gonna give me my moles, Which comes out 2. moles. So plug it over here. So that's going to give me when I multiply. It's gonna give me .0107148 equivalents plug in here. It's getting divided by one. Should be the same exact number. .35 has 266. So this would just be .011 normality. So, there will be my answers for options A and B. Here

Hide transcripts