GOB ChemistryMatter and MeasurementsDimensional Analysis
Problem 100
In Mexico, avocados are 48 pesos per kilogram. What is the cost, in cents, of an avocado that weighs 0.45 lb if the exchange ate is 18 pesos to the dollar? (2.6)

