Electronic Structure Example 1

If the path of an electron with an orbital can be seen as an ellipses, what best describes this image. So in ellipses, if you didn't know, kind of looks like eight, number Eight, you can drive vertically or horizontally and more. Talking about ellipses, it is a shape not which one of the terms that we use to discuss the shape of an orbital. We know that size and energy are based on the shell. Energy level is the same thing as energy level, which is the same thing as shell. Here, electron wouldn't be accurate. The answer has to be be the sub shaw talks about the shape of a given orbital and here ellipses would be one of those shapes.

