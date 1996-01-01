16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Ester Reactions: Esterification
Problem 17.34c
Consider the following unnatural amino acid: <IMAGE>
c. Draw the cyclic ester resulting from the intramolecular reaction of the hydroxyl group of this amino acid with its carboxyl group (cyclic esters are called lactones).
