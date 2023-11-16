Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aromatic Compounds Aromatic compounds are a class of organic molecules characterized by the presence of one or more benzene rings. These compounds exhibit unique stability due to resonance, where electrons are delocalized across the ring structure, leading to lower reactivity compared to non-aromatic compounds.

Hückel's Rule Hückel's Rule is a criterion used to determine if a cyclic, planar molecule is aromatic. According to this rule, a molecule is aromatic if it has 4n + 2 π electrons in its conjugated system, where n is a non-negative integer. This rule helps predict the stability and reactivity of aromatic compounds.