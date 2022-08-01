vance Shell electron propulsion theory, short named vesper theory, says that the geometry of a molecule is based on minimizing the repulsion okay, between electron groups on the central element. Now, what exactly do we mean by electron groups? While electron groups were going to say equal lone pairs on the central element plus bonding groups. Now, when I say bonding groups, I mean the surrounding elements that are connected to the central element. And we're going to say here that are lone pair electrons, which are part of our lone pair exhibit an electron cloud. That further adds to repulsion. Okay, so when we talk about vesper theory, it's just talking about atoms and lone pairs on the central element will space themselves out to form specific types of shapes. This helps this happens because of the repulsion it exists between the lone pairs and the bonding groups on the central element.

