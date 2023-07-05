Skip to main content
GOB ChemistryMatter and MeasurementsClassification of Matter
Problem 93
A white solid with a melting point of 730 degree C is melted. When electricity is passed through the resultant liquid, a brown gas and a molten metal are produced. Neither the metal nor the gas can be broken down into anything simpler by chemical means. Classify each—the white solid, the molten metal, and the brown gas—as a mixture, a compound, or an element.

