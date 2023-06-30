a. Label the reactants and the products. Label the activation energy for the first step and the second step. b. Is the overall reaction endothermic or exothermic? What is the sign of ΔH°? c. Which points in the curve correspond to intermediates? Which correspond to transition states? d. Label the transition state of the rate-limiting step. Does its structure resemble the reactants, the products, or an intermediate?
