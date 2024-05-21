6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Energy Diagram
2:32 minutes
Problem 4.11b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The reaction of tert-butyl chloride with methanol
(CH3)3C—Cl Tert-butylchloride + CH3—OH methanol —> (CH3)C—OCH3 methyltert-butylether + HCl
is found to follow the rate equation
rate= Kt[(CH3)3C—Cl]
b. What is the kinetic order with respect to methanol?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
7
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos