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16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
16. Chemical Equilibrium

Le Chatelier's Principle: Videos & Practice Problems

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Le Chatelier's Principle Practice Problems

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Helpful Calculators for These Questions

Le Chatelier’s Principle Simulator

Simulate equilibrium shifts by concentration, temperature, or pressure

Equilibrium Constant Calculator (Kc & Kp)

Build K expressions, compute Kc/Kp, and convert using Δn

Buffer Capacity Calculator

Instantly calculate how well a buffer resists pH changes

Reaction Quotient (Q) Calculator

Calculate Qc or Qp with steps, charts, and shift prediction