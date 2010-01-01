Acids Introduction Practice Problems
Ketamine (C13H16ClON) is a weak organic base that is used as a dissociative anesthetic.
C13H16ClON(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ C13H16ClONH+(aq) + OH−(aq)
For a 0.048 M C13H16ClON solution with a pH of 12.55, what are the C13H16ClONH+, OH−, and C13H16ClON concentrations at equilibrium?
Using an ICE table, determine the pH of a 0.55 M KClO solution (Ka HClO = 2.9×10–8).
Using the ICE table method, determine the pH of a solution containing 0.42 M C2H5NH2 and 0.64 M C2H5NH3Br (Kb C2H5NH2 = 5.6×10–4).
Calculate the [OH–], pH, and pOH for a solution of hydroxylamine (HONH2, Kb = 1.1×10–8) that has a concentration of 0.40 M.
A 0.85 M solution of the weak base pyridine (C5H5N) has a pH of 9.58. Determine the Ka of the conjugate acid of pyridine.
Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) is a highly toxic molecule that reacts with essential biomolecules, resulting in oxidative damage. A chemist helped out his molecular biologist and biochemist colleagues explore the expanse of hypochlorous acid reactivity by working on NaOCl treatment (in vitro) of bulkier (heterocyclic and aromatic) amines that are environmentally or biologically relevant. The N-chlorination of all amine functional groups reached completion. The following mechanism has been proposed to generalize the reactions (R represents the bulky groups):
H2O + OCl− ⇌ HOCl + OH− Fast, equilibrium constant, K1
HOCl + NHR2 → H2O + NR2Cl Slow, rate constant k2
OCl− + NHR2 → OH− + NR2Cl Overall reaction in basic solution
The first step is in equilibrium and the second step is rate-determining. Calculate the value of the rate constant k2 for the second step. Note that the Ka for HOCl is 3.5×10−8 and assume that the overall rate constant k in Rate = k[OCl−][NHR2] / [OH−] is 20 s−1.
Consider a hypothetical liquid, HX, that undergoes autoionization similar to water. The autoionization constant for HX is 1 × 10–20. Suppose you have a 0.051 M solution of KF in HX. If the dissociation constant of HF in HX solvent is 2.3 × 10–8, calculate the equilibrium concentration of H2X+.
Calculate the molality and freezing point of a solution of sodium butanoate that has a pH of 8.96 and a density of 1.01 g/mL. In aqueous solutions, sodium butanoate acts as a strong electrolyte. Note that the Ka for butanoic acid is 1.48×10−5.
Pyrrolidine (C4H9N), a common building block used in organic synthesis, has a pKb of 2.69. For a 0.41 M solution of pyrrolidine, determine the pH and the concentration of all species present (C4H9N, C4H9NH+, H3O+, OH–).
Caffeine (C8H10N4O2), a stimulant found in coffee, has a Kb of 4.1 × 10–4. What is the pH of a 0.35 M solution of caffeine?
An aqueous solution contains (NH4)2S. List all the Bronsted-Lowry acid and base present initially and write the principal acid-base reaction.
Propionic acid (C2H5COOH) has a pKa of 4.886. What is the pH of a 0.065 M sodium propionate solution?
Determine the [OH–] and pH for a 0.105 M K2C2O4 solution. (H2C2O4: Ka1 = 5.9×10–2; Ka2 = 6.4×10–5)
A 3.93×10–5 M solution of methylamine, a weak organic base, has a pH of 9.56. What are the Kb and pKb for this base?
Piperidine is essential in drug production. It is a weak organic base.
C5H10NH + H2O ⇌ C5H10NH2+ + OH–
What is the Kb for piperidine if 0.067 M solution of piperidine has a pH of 11.94?
Calculate the pH of a 0.245 M hydrazine (H2NNH2) solution. The Kb of hydrazine is 1.3×10–6.
Mg(C2H3O2)2 is a salt of acetic acid. A solution containing this salt has a [Mg2+] = 0.16 M and a pH = 9.12. Calculate the Ka of acetic acid.
Calculate the pH of a solution containing 545 mg/L of morphine (C17H19NO3). Morphine is a weak base with a pKb of 5.80.
For a 2.50 M NaClO solution, what would be the concentration of the species present at equilibrium?
What is the pH of a 0.20 M solution of sodium benzoate (NaC6H5COO) if its Ka is 6.5x10-5?
Calculate the concentration of a base (Kb = 7.60 × 10-5) that will give a pH of 11.31.
True or False: Solutions of conjugate bases of weak acids are more basic than solutions of conjugate bases of strong acids.
Identify the acid with the stronger conjugate base from the following pair: HNO2 or HNO3.
Between [V(H2O)6]3+ and [V(H2O)6]2+, which is the stronger acid? the stronger conjugate base?
Provide the balanced equation for the reaction of aniline (PhNH2) with water and identify the conjugate acid-base pairs.
Identify the base in the following pair with the stronger conjugate acid: CN– or F–.
Shown below are aqueous solutions of the salts NaX, NaY, and NaZ. Identify the anion with the weakest conjugate acid.
Three RbA (A = X—, Y—, Z—) salt solutions are shown below. Note that water molecules and Rb+ ions have been removed from the images to improve clarity.
Which arrangement has the anions in ascending base strength?
Stronger acids dissociate by transferring a proton to water, making the hydronium ion H3O+ the strongest acid that can exist in an aqueous solution. Which of these bases is the strongest one that can exist in an aqueous solution?
Considering the structure, composition, and conjugate acid-base relationships, identify the weaker base between ClO3− and BrO3−.
Considering the structure, composition, and conjugate acid-base relationships, identify the weaker base between SO32− and SO42−.
Identify if H3PO4 is a specie with negligible acidity, a weak acid, or a strong acid. Provide its conjugate base and indicate whether it is a species with negligible basicity, a weak base, or a strong base.
Consider the following reaction: HClO4(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ H3O+(aq)+ ClO4–(aq). Determine the Bronsted-Lowry acid and Bronsted-Lowry base on the left side of the equation and then determine their corresponding conjugate acid and conjugate base on the right side of the equation.
Consider the following reaction: C6H5NH2(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ C6H5NH3+(aq)+ OH–(aq). Determine the Bronsted-Lowry acid and Bronsted-Lowry base on the left side of the equation and then determine their corresponding conjugate acid and conjugate base on the right side of the equation.
The X in the molecular models shown below represents a halogen atom. Which molecule will be more acidic if X is the same atom for both molecules?
Consider the following reaction:
CH3(CH2)2NH2(aq) + HF(aq) → CH3(CH2)2NH3+(aq) + F-(aq)
Identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base.
Consider the following reaction:
H3PO4(aq) + NH3(aq) → H2PO4-(aq) + NH4+ (aq)
Identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base.
The acids are ranked from weakest acid to strongest acid: H2S < HF < H3PO4 < HNO3 < HClO4
What is the weakest base from the following anions?
Write the conjugate base for H2SO3
a. H3SO3
b. SO32-
c. HSO3-
d. H2SO3
Write the balanced equation for the reaction between H2SO3 (aq) + H2O (l)
H2SO3 (aq) + H2O (l) ⇌
Give the conjugate acid for each of the bases
a. ClO4-
b. CN-
c. CH2ClCOO-
d. NH2-
Give the conjugate base for each of the acids
a. H2CO3
b. H2PO4-
c. H2S
d. H2SiO3
Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug. Its molecular formula is C13H18O2 with a molecular structure shown below. Is a solution of Ibuprofen acidic, neutral or basic?
In aqueous solution, which of the following behaves as strong acids or strong bases?
HClO3, H2SO3, NH3, Br—
Fructose is a base. Determine whether this statement is correct or incorrect. Justify your answer.
Which arrangement shows the following compounds in order of ascending acid strength? Explain.
Among H2Te, H2Se, H3As, or H3Sb, which is the strongest binary acid? Which is the weakest? Why?
Equal volumes of three HA (A = X, Y, Z) aqueous acid solutions are represented by the following image. Note that water molecules have been removed from the images to improve clarity.
Identify the strongest acid.
Three different acids are represented by the following image. Note that water molecules have been removed from the images to improve clarity.
Identify the strongest acid.
The diagram below shows aqueous solutions of three acidic substances, HA, HB, and HC. Identify which of the three solutions will have the lowest pH. Note that water molecules are not shown for clarity.
Rank the compounds below in order of increasing acidity based on the molecular structure
H2Se, NaH, H2O, HF
HI is a strong acid. Determine whether this statement is correct or incorrect. Justify your answer.
Using the periodic trends, arrange the acids from weakest to strongest
H2S
HCl
H2Te
NH4+
Consider an oxyacid with the formula HXO4. How does the acidity change with increasing electronegativity of X?
Identify the following statements as correct or incorrect. In case of a statement is incorrect, correct the statement.
Identify the following statements as correct or incorrect. In case a statement is incorrect, correct the statement.
Classify HClO4 as either weak or strong acid. If it is weak, write the Ka expression.
Identify if HClO2 is an acid, base, or salt. Also indicate if HClO2 exists in solution as undissociated molecules, as a mixture of undissociated molecules and ions, or as ion only.
Ibuprofen, sold under the brand name Advil, is an over-the-counter drug used for relief from pain, fever, and inflammation. Identify ibuprofen as an acid or a base. Is ibuprofen an electrolyte or a nonelectrolyte?
Which substance below can raise the pH of an acetic acid solution that has a pH of 2.87.
a. LiBr
b. Ba(OH)2
c.KI
d. HF
Identify if ethylamine, CH3CH2NH2, is an acid, base, or salt. Also indicate if ethylamine exists in solution as undissociated molecules, as a mixture of undissociated molecules and ions, or as ions only.
Identify whether the compounds are strong acids, weak acids, strong bases, weak bases or, others in an aqueous solution.
CsOH, H2SO4, CH3NH2, HI, CHCOOH, KF, NH3, HCN, H3PO4, Mg(OH)2
Fill in the blanks for the following statements.
Choices: HBr, H3PO4, 2, 1, CH3NH2, HClO, HCOOH, HCN, 3, KOH, Sr(OH)2, H2SO4
Strong acids can be identified as
- Hydrophilic acids such as ___
- Oxyacids with ___ or more oxygen atoms than the number of ionizable protons such as ___
Weak acids can be identified as
- Hydrofluoric acid
- Acids with no oxygen nor halogen atom such as ___
- Oxyacids with ___ less or equal number of an oxygen atom to the number of ionizable protons such as ___
- Carboxylic acids such as ___
Strong bases can be identified as
- Hydroxides of group ___ metals such as ___
- Hydroxides of group ___ metals such as ____
- Oxides of the same metals
Weak bases can be identified as
- Nitrogen atoms that have ___ bond(s) and ___ lone pair(s) such as
Calculate [OH–] for a solution with [H+] = 1.6 × 10–8 M and determine if the solution is neutral, acidic, or basic.
Determine the values of [H3O+] and [OH−] for a solution with a pH of 8.92 at 25°C.
At 25°C, what are the values of [H3O+] and [OH−] for a solution with a pH of 3.55?
Determine the [H3O+] in a solution with a pH of –0.925. Use the correct number of significant figures for your answer.
Determine the [H3O+] in a solution with a pH of 13.2. Use the correct number of significant figures for your answer.
By how much does the H+ concentration change if the pH value is adjusted by 3.00 units?
The pH of a clear liquid was determined using a pH meter as shown below. Is the temperature given with the pH reading necessary?
The pH of a solution at 30.0°C is 5.60. The Kw at this temperature is 1.471×10–14. Determine the [H+], [OH–], and pOH for the solution.
Calculate the [OH–] for a solution that has [H+] 5000 times smaller than [OH–] and classify whether the solution is acidic, basic, or neutral.
What is the [OH–] for a solution that contains [H+] = 3.4×10–9 M? Determine if the solution is acidic, basic, or neutral.
What is the [H+] for a solution that contains [OH–] = 7.6×10–6 M? Determine if the solution is acidic, basic, or neutral.
Calculate the pH of the following acidic solution with an H3O+ concentration of 0.083 M using the correct number of significant figures.
Calculate the concentration of H3O+ when the pH of the solution is 4.83 using the correct number of significant figures.
At 25°C, An aqueous solution in a beaker has [OH-] = 8.97x 10-2M. Which statement about the solution is true?
I. The solution has [H3O+] = 1.11x10-13 M
II. The solution has a pH of 1.05
III. The solution is basic.
The blood plasma pH of a patient is 8.67. Calculate its [H3O+] and express with two significant figures.
We are given three solutions
Solution A: [OH-] = 2.43 × 10–7 M
Solution B: [H3O+] = 7.79 × 10–9 M
Solution C: [OH-] = 0.000349 M
a. What is the [H3O+] for solution A?
b. What is the [OH-] for solution B?
c. What is the [H3O+] for solution C?
c. Which of the three solutions is the most basic?
Calculate the hydroxide ion concentration of an aqueous solution with [H+] = 2.7 x 10-9 M at 25°C.
Methylammonium chloride (CH3NH3Cl ), a strong electrolyte, completely dissociates into CH3NH3+ and Cl−. What is the chemical equation that makes the aqueous solution of CH3NH3Cl have an acidic pH?
Use an ICE chart to determine the pH of a solution that contains 0.25 M HCN and 0.25 M NaCN. (Ka of HCN = 6.17 × 10–10)
Use an ICE chart to determine the pH of a solution that contains 0.30 M HN3 and 0.20 M NaN3. (Ka of HN3 = 1.9 × 10–5)
Calculate the pH of i) 0.300 M and ii) 0.030 M HNO2 solution. In which case do you have to use the quadratic formula? The Ka of HNO2 is 4.0 × 10–4.
Determine the pH of 150.0 mL of 0.40 M pyridine (C5H4N) solution. What is the pH after addition of 5.0 g pyridinium hydrochloride (C5H4NHCl)? Assume the addition of pyridinium hydrochloride does not affect the volume.
Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) is produced when chlorine gas (Cl2) dissolves in water:
Cl2(g) + H2O(l) ⇌ HOCl(aq) + HCl(aq)
The solubility of chlorine in water at 30 °C is 0.576 g/100 mL. Calculate the pH and the concentrations of all species (H3O+, OH–, HOCl, OCl–, and Cl–) in a saturated chlorine solution at this temperature. Assume that all chlorine reacts with water.
Determine the pH and percent ionization of a 0.065 M solution of Cr3+. The pKa of hydrated Cr3+ is 3.95.
What is the percent ionization of a 0.20 M acetic acid (CH3COOH, Ka = 1.8×10–5)? What is the value of the percent ionization when 0.20 M HCl is added to the solution? Explain why the two values are different.
Phenypropanoic acid (C9H10O2) is a white, crystalline solid with a sweet floral smell widely used in cosmetics and food flavorings. It is a weak monoprotic base with Ka value of 2.2×10–5. If 750 mg of C9H10O2 is dissolved in 500.0 mL of water, calculate the pH of the solution and the percent ionization.
What is the pH and percent dissociation of the hydrated cation in a 0.015 M Fe(NO3)3 solution? (Ka Fe(H2O)63+ = 6.0×10−3)
The concentration of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2, Ka = 2.4×10−12) in a bleaching agent solution is 6.0% by mass. Calculate the pH of the solution. (density of H2O2 = 1.45 g/mL)
The diagrams below depict aqueous solutions of three acids HX where X = A, B, or C. For simplicity, water molecules are not shown in the diagram. Determine the percent ionization of HB.
In a 250 mL glass of water, an aspirin that contains 75 mg of acetylsalicylic acid (HC9H7O4; Ka = 3.3×10−4) is dissolved. Calculate the pH of the solution.
In order to create 37.0 mL of HIO solution, a 1.5 L sample of HIO gas was dissolved in 0.183 atm of water at 27.8 °C. Determine the pH of the solution. (Ka HIO = 2.3×10−11)
Soda water is saturated with CO2 at a partial pressure of 5.25 atm at 25°C. Calculate the pH of the soda water at 25°C given that Henry's law constant for CO2 at this temperature is 3.1×10–2 mol/L•atm. [H2CO3: Ka1 = 4.3×10–7; Ka2 = 5.6×10–11]
What is the % ionization of 0.00550 M pyruvic acid (Ka = 4.1×10–3) when it is in an aqueous solution with 0.0800 M potassium pyruvate?
What is the percent ionization of 0.150 M solution of benzoic acid, HC7H5O2 (Ka =6.5x10-5)?
If a 0.200 M aqueous solution of chlorous acid, HClO2, is 23.0 % ionized, what is the [HClO2], [H+], [ClO2–], and Ka for HClO2?
Boric acid has a pKa of 9.27. What is the pH of a 0.045 M solution of boric acid?
The equilibria of the amino acid alanine, H2N-CH3CH-COOH, in the water are
H2N-CH3CH-COOH + H2O ⇌ H2N-CH3CH-COO- + H3O+ Ka = 4.47x10-3
H2N-CH3CH-COOH + H2O ⇌ +H3N-CH3CH-COOH + OH- Kb = 7.41x10-5
Calculate the pH of a 0.090 M alanine solution
Lactic acid is overproduced by the body of a person with lactic acidosis. A 0.21 M solution of lactic acid has a pH of 2.27. What is the Ka value for the acid?
HBrO has an acid-dissociation constant of 2.800×10−9. If the initial concentration of HBrO is 0.01750 M, what are the concentrations of H3O+, BrO−, and HBrO at equilibrium?
The pH of a solution of HNO2 (Ka = 4.6x10-4) is 4.56. What is the concentration of HNO2 in molarity?
What is the percent ionization of 0.12 M of HN3 solution in water? What is the percent ionization of 0.12 M of HN3 solution in 0.17 M sodium azide? What is the difference between their percent ionization?
What is the acid ionization constant for a 0.135 M monoprotic acid with a 1.76% ionization?
What is the pH of 0.450 M H HF solution? Can we apply the assumption that x is small?
What is the acid ionization constant (Ka) for a 0.127 M of a weak acid HA solution with pH of 2.49?
Enumerate the species present in a 0.284 M CH3NH3Cl (Kb = 4.47×10−4) solution with their concentration in molarity.
a. What is the percent ionization of 0.223 M HNO2 solution (Ka = 4.0 x 10-4)?
b. What is the percent ionization of the same concentration of HNO3 solution?
The Ka value for formic acid is 1.8×10−4. It has a density of 1.22 g/mL.
HCOOH (aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ HCOO-(aq) + H3O+ (aq)
Calculate the concentration of formate ions in the solution made by 25.0 mL of formic acid diluted to a final volume of 300.0 mL in water. Express the answer with two significant figures.
a. What is the dissociation constant for glycolic acid with pKa of 3.83?
b. What is the dissociation constant for benzoic acid with pKa of 4.20?
c. Determine the stronger acid between glycolic acid and benzoic acid.
Citric acid (HOC(CO2H)(CH2CO2H)2) is a weak triprotic acid. Write balanced dissociation equations and corresponding equilibrium expressions for each dissociation step.
Which of the following is correct based on the relationship of the successive pKa and Kb values for most polyprotic acids?
I. Ka1 < Kb1
II. Ka1 > Ka2 > Ka3
III. pKa3 > pKa2 > pKa1
IV. Kb1 > Kb2 > Kb3
V. pKb1 > pKb2 > pKb3
Calculate the pH and the molarities of all species (H3AsO4, H2AsO3–, HAsO42–, AsO43–, H3O+, and OH–) in a 9.50 % (by mass) solution of arsenic acid with a density of 1.1033 g/mL. The equilibrium constants are:
Ka1 = 6.46×10–3
Ka2 = 1.14×10–7
Ka3 = 3.16×10–12
Arsenic acid is a tripotic acid. What is the pH of a 0.035 M solution of arsenic acid?
What is the pH and [H+] of a 0.24 M H3A (Ka1 = 6.3x10-3, Ka2 = 5.9x10-8, Ka3 = 2.2x10-12) polyprotic acid solution?
Determine the pH of 0.75 M Na3PO4 if the Ka values are given as:
Ka1 = 5.7 × 10− 3, Ka2 = 1.1 × 10− 7, Ka3 = 3.2 × 10− 12
Which between H2SO4(aq) or Ba(OH)2(aq) would you expect Cobalt(II) oxide, CoO, to readily react with?
Choose the balanced equation that represents the reaction between phosphorus pentoxide, P2O5, and sodium hydroxide
Give the balanced equation that represents the reaction between tungsten dioxide, WO2, and water
XO and XBr2 are products of element X from its reaction with oxygen and bromine, respectively. Both XO and XBr2 are solids with high melting points. Is X a metalloid, nonmetal, or metal?
XO and XBr2 are products of element X from its reaction with oxygen and bromine, respectively. The reaction of XBr2 with water produces XO and an unknown. Identify the unknown.
Bromine reacts with oxygen to form Br2O7. Which of the following statements is correct for Br2O7?
Which of the following shows an arrangement of most acidic to least acidic oxide?
Rb2O, OsO2, SrO, Au2O3 , Bi2O3,