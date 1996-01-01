2. Atoms & Elements
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
2. Atoms & Elements Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if the following statement about a mass spectrometer is true or false: Heavier ions are deflected to a greater extent than lighter ions.
Determine if the following statement about a mass spectrometer is true or false: Heavier ions are deflected to a greater extent than lighter ions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True; The higher the mass the greater the deflection
B
False: Lighter ions are deflected to a greater extent than heavier ions.
C
True: Heavier ions travel slower so they are easily deflected.
D
False: Lighter ions travel slower so they are more easily deflected.