Mass spectrometry can reveal the presence of isotopes of an element in a compound being analyzed. Isotopes, as separate peaks, can most easily be seen next to the molecular ion peak. Bromine has two isotopes: Bromine-79 (abundance 51 %) and bromine-81 (abundance 49 %). If bromomethane (CH 3 Br) is subjected to mass spectrometry, how will the bromine isotopes appear on the mass spectrum?