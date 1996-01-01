2. Atoms & Elements
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
2. Atoms & Elements Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mass spectrometry can reveal the presence of isotopes of an element in a compound being analyzed. Isotopes, as separate peaks, can most easily be seen next to the molecular ion peak. Bromine has two isotopes: Bromine-79 (abundance 51 %) and bromine-81 (abundance 49 %). If bromomethane (CH3Br) is subjected to mass spectrometry, how will the bromine isotopes appear on the mass spectrum?
Mass spectrometry can reveal the presence of isotopes of an element in a compound being analyzed. Isotopes, as separate peaks, can most easily be seen next to the molecular ion peak. Bromine has two isotopes: Bromine-79 (abundance 51 %) and bromine-81 (abundance 49 %). If bromomethane (CH3Br) is subjected to mass spectrometry, how will the bromine isotopes appear on the mass spectrum?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There will be two peak of equal height: One at m/z 94 and other at m/z 96.
B
The peak at m/z 94 will be three times higher than the peak at m/z 96.
C
The peak at m/z 96 will be double the height of m/z 94.
D
There will be two large peaks of equal intensity: One at m/z 95 and other at m/z 97