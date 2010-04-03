Soda water is saturated with CO 2 at a partial pressure of 5.25 atm at 25°C. Calculate the pH of the soda water at 25°C given that Henry's law constant for CO 2 at this temperature is 3.1×10–2 mol/L•atm. [H 2 CO 3 : K a1 = 4.3×10–7; K a2 = 5.6×10–11]