119PRACTICE PROBLEM
Soda water is saturated with CO2 at a partial pressure of 5.25 atm at 25°C. Calculate the pH of the soda water at 25°C given that Henry's law constant for CO2 at this temperature is 3.1×10–2 mol/L•atm. [H2CO3: Ka1 = 4.3×10–7; Ka2 = 5.6×10–11]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
pH = 10.42
B
pH = 3.58
C
pH = 5.48
D
pH = 4.28