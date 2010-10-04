17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Diprotic Acids and Bases
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
We are given a diprotic acid H2A. It has a Ka1 = 4.2x10-6 and Ka2 = 6.8x10-9
Calculate the pH of 0.0700 M solution of H2A. Calculate the concentrations of H2A and A2- for this solution at equilibrium
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
pH = 3.27, [H2A] = 0.0695 M, [A-2] = 6.80x10-9 M
B
pH = 1.15, [H2A] = 6.80x10-9 M, [A-2] = 4.20x10-9 M
C
pH = 1.15, [H2A] = 4.20x10-9 M, [A-2] = 0.0695 M
D
pH = 3.27, [H2A] = 6.80x10-9 M, [A-2] = 0.0695 M