2. Atoms & Elements Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which statement(s) is/are inconsistent with Rutherford's atomic theory.
a. An oxygen atom has 8 protons in its nucleus so there should be 8 electrons outside its nucleus.
b. Most of the mass of a chlorine atom is due to its 17 electrons.
c. Since protons are larger than electrons and a hydrogen atom only contains one proton and one electron, the volume of a hydrogen atom is mostly because of its proton.
d. A sulfur atom has 16 protons in its nucleus and 25 electrons outside of its nucleus.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a and b
B
b and c
C
a and d
D
b, c and d
E
All statements are inconsistent.