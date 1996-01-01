Determine which statement(s) is/are inconsistent with Rutherford's atomic theory.



a. An oxygen atom has 8 protons in its nucleus so there should be 8 electrons outside its nucleus.

b. Most of the mass of a chlorine atom is due to its 17 electrons.

c. Since protons are larger than electrons and a hydrogen atom only contains one proton and one electron, the volume of a hydrogen atom is mostly because of its proton.

d. A sulfur atom has 16 protons in its nucleus and 25 electrons outside of its nucleus.