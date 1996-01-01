2. Atoms & Elements
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
In the experiment done by Ernest Rutherford concerning alpha particle scattering by gold foil concluded that:
A
proton distribution in the atom is not uniform
B
protons have more mass than electrons
C
atoms are composed of subatomic particles which are protons, neutrons, and electrons
D
electrons are negatively charged
E
electrons are positively charged