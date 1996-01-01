12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Hybridization
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
The structure of thiophene is shown below. It is drawn in such a way that each corner represents a carbon atom and the hydrogens are implicit.
Which of the following statement explains why the C–C–C bond angles in benzene are much larger than those in thiophene?
The structure of thiophene is shown below. It is drawn in such a way that each corner represents a carbon atom and the hydrogens are implicit.
Which of the following statement explains why the C–C–C bond angles in benzene are much larger than those in thiophene?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Thiopene does not exhibit resonance while benzene has resonance structures.
B
The carbon atoms adopt smaller angles in a five-membered compared to a six-membered ring.
C
The carbon atoms in thiophene have different hybridization from those in benzene.