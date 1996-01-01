1. Intro to General Chemistry
Temperature
Temperature
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The freezing point of water was determined to be 15 °W on the W scale and 0 °V on the V scale. In another experiment, the boiling point of water was determine to be 75 °W on the W scale and 110 °V on the V scale. If ethanol boils at 40 °W, what is its boiling point on the V scale?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
29.07 ºV
B
39.52 ºV
C
45.83 ºV
D
54.19 ºV