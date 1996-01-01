13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Silicon and germanium are the only two elements that are practically useful semiconductors. However, compound semiconductors that are made from two or more elements are also used. Some examples are CdSe, CdS, GaP, and GaAs. The semiconductor industry classifies these compound semiconductors into 'II–VI' and 'III–V' materials. Identify which compounds are in each category.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
"II-VI" materials: CdSe, CdS; "III - V" materials: GaP, GaAs
B
"II-VI" materials: GaP, GaAs; "III - V" materials: CdSe, CdS
C
"II-VI" materials: CdSe, GaAs; "III - V" materials: GaP, CdS
D
"II-VI" materials: GaAs, CdS; "III - V" materials: GaP, CdSe