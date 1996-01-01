13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Crystalline Solids
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
Silicon and germanium are the only two elements that are practically useful semiconductors. However, compound semiconductors that are made from two or more elements are also used. Some examples are CdSe, CdS, GaP, and GaAs.
What is the basis for pairing up these elements? Base your observation on its similarities to Si and Ge.
Silicon and germanium are the only two elements that are practically useful semiconductors. However, compound semiconductors that are made from two or more elements are also used. Some examples are CdSe, CdS, GaP, and GaAs.
What is the basis for pairing up these elements? Base your observation on its similarities to Si and Ge.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Pairing a metal and a nonmetal makes a metalloid like properties
B
They are elements that are in the same group as Si and Ge.
C
The compounds have an average valence electron number that is the same as Si and Ge.
D
They are elements that are in the same block as Si and Ge.