9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Spin Quantum Number
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the orbital corresponding to the given set of quantum numbers:
n = 3, l = 1, ml = 1, ms = +1/2
a. 2s
b. 2p
c. 3s
d. 3p
Now select the electron corresponding to the given set of quantum numbers above
