11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Born Haber Cycle
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hypothetical halogen, J, has ΔHdiss,J2 = 166 kJ/mol and EA = −324 kJ/mol. Using the Born-Haber cycle, what is the lattice energy for LiJ? (ΔH°f,LiJ = −587.2 kJ/mol, I.E.1,Li = 519 kJ/mol, ΔHsub,Li = 155.3 kJ/mol.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
−1.02×103 kJ
B
5.77×102 kJ
C
−1.10×103 kJ
D
1.15×103 kJ