Use the Born–Haber cycle and data from Appendix IIB and Table 9.3 to calculate the lattice energy of SrO. (ΔH sub for strontium is 164 kJ/mol; IE 1 and IE 2 for strontium are 550 kJ/mol and 1064 kJ/mol, respectively; EA 1 and EA 2 for O are –141 kJ/mol and 744 kJ/mol, respectively.)