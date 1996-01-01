11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Born Haber Cycle
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the Born–Haber cycle and data from Appendix IIB and Table 9.3 to calculate the lattice energy of SrO. (ΔHsub for strontium is 164 kJ/mol; IE1 and IE2 for strontium are 550 kJ/mol and 1064 kJ/mol, respectively; EA1 and EA2 for O are –141 kJ/mol and 744 kJ/mol, respectively.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
+2038 kJ/mol
B
–3222 kJ/mol
C
+2287 kJ/mol
D
–3471 kJ/mol