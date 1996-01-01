13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Crystalline Solids
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an X-ray diffraction experiment, germanium crystal can be used instead of silicon crystal because Si and Ge have the same bonding properties and you will essentially achieve the same results. Is this assumption correct?
In an X-ray diffraction experiment, germanium crystal can be used instead of silicon crystal because Si and Ge have the same bonding properties and you will essentially achieve the same results. Is this assumption correct?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The statement is correct.
B
The statement is incorrect.