13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an X-ray diffraction analysis, it was found that X-ray from NaCl radiation source has a wavelength of 194 pm. The selected crystalline plane diffracted the radiation at an angle of 25.9 degrees. Assuming that this is second-order diffraction (n = 2) and using the Bragg equation, calculate the spacing between the adjacent crystal planes.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
394 pm
B
444 pm
C
341 pm
D
222 pm