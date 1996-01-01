15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) is a reactive oxide of nitrogen. It decomposes at 300 °C into nitric oxide (NO) and oxygen (O2). The decomposition reaction was monitored in a sealed reaction vessel and the following data were obtained:
Using the given data, determine if the reaction is first order or second order with respect to [NO2].
The reaction is first-order.
The reaction is second-order.
Cannot be determined using this data.