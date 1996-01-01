15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Integrated Rate Law
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
PCl5 decomposes to PCl3 and Cl2 in a gas-phase reaction at 200 °C: PCl5(g) → PCl3(g) + Cl2(g)
The following data were obtained for the reaction:
Calculate the rate of the reaction at the following concentrations: 0.150 M, 0.200 M, and 0.230 M.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Rate(0.150 M) = 4.12×10−4 M/s
Rate(0.200 M) = 3.16×10−3 M/s
Rate(0.230 M) = 2.85×10−3 M/s
B
Rate(0.150 M) = 3.87×10−4 M/s
Rate(0.200 M) = 5.16×10−4 M/s
Rate(0.230 M) = 5.93×10−4 M/s
C
Rate(0.150 M) = 8.44×10−5 M/s
Rate(0.200 M) = 9.25×10−4 M/s
Rate(0.230 M) = 1.15×10−3 M/s
D
Rate(0.150 M) = 4.56×10−3 M/s
Rate(0.200 M) = 8.22×10−2 M/s
Rate(0.230 M) = 9.35×10−2 M/s
